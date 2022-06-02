New DC for strong liaison among departments

DIR LOWER, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) ::Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Muhammad Zubair Niazi on Thursday held an introductory meeting with the heads of various departments at his office here.

At the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner stressed upon the heads of departments to keep close liaison with each other and do not bound themselves only to the offices.

He said adopting the best strategy to address problems of local people was their prime responsibility.

After the meeting he also visited sites of different ongoing projects including beautification of Timergara along with heads of the departments. XEn Highways was also present on the occasion. He directed for in time completion of the ongoing projects in the district and adopting a strong plan for making Timergara a model city.