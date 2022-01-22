UrduPoint.com

New DC Kurram Assumes Charge

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2022 | 04:34 PM

The newly posted Deputy Commissioner (DC) district Kurram, Wasil Khan Saturday assumed charge of his office

The former DC of the district, Afaq Wazir has been transferred to Civil Secretariat, Peshawar.

The local elites and elders have welcomed the newly posted DC and expressed good wishes for him.

