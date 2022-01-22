New DC Kurram assumes charge

The newly posted Deputy Commissioner (DC) district Kurram, Wasil Khan Saturday assumed charge of his office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :The newly posted Deputy Commissioner (DC) district Kurram, Wasil Khan Saturday assumed charge of his office.

The former DC of the district, Afaq Wazir has been transferred to Civil Secretariat, Peshawar.

The local elites and elders have welcomed the newly posted DC and expressed good wishes for him.