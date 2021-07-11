New DC Okara takes charge of office

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz has taken over the charge of his office and started performing his duties.

The DC visited the corona vaccination centre at Sarki Mohalla after taking charge of his office, and reviewed the arrangements made for vaccination of people there.

Talking to people at the centre, he said that in order to restore normal life in the country, it is necessary for every adult person to get vaccinated against the deadly disease.