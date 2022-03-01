New DC Peshawar assumes charge formally

UrduPoint.com

The newly posted Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan assumed formal charge of his office on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The newly posted Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan assumed formal charge of his office on Tuesday.

Shafiullah PAS BS-18 was earlier posted as Additional Secretary Forests, Environment and Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He has also served as Director General Environment, DC Buner, Karak, Additional Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad and Assistant Commissioner Faisalabad.

He has vowed to work for the progress and development of district Peshawar under the leadership of Commissioner, Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and will utilize all available resources for provision of all possible relief to the people.

