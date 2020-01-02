New DC Sukkur assumes the charge

New Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adeel has taken over charge of his office and started performing his duties,the spokesman of district administration said on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :New Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adeel has taken over charge of his office and started performing his duties,the spokesman of district administration said on Thursday.

After assuming the charge, Rana Adeel held a preliminary meeting with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Mukhtiarkars and other revenue officials who gave a briefing to the new DC on the day-to-day affairs of the district.