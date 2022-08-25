UrduPoint.com

New Dean Faculty Of Agriculture At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Director Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar, assumed the charge as the Dean Faculty of Agriculture here on Thursday

A spokesman for UAF said that the Punjab governor/ chancellor had appointed Prof Muhammad Sarwar as the dean for a period of three years. He said that the Faculty of Agriculture is the largest faculty comprising six departments, two institutes and a centre.

