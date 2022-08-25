New Dean Faculty of Agriculture at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

Director Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar, assumed the charge as the Dean Faculty of Agriculture here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Director Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar, assumed the charge as the Dean Faculty of Agriculture here on Thursday.

A spokesman for UAF said that the Punjab governor/ chancellor had appointed Prof Muhammad Sarwar as the dean for a period of three years. He said that the Faculty of Agriculture is the largest faculty comprising six departments, two institutes and a centre.