New dean Islamic & Oriental Learning GCUF appointed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Dr Humayun Abbas Shams has been posted as dean Faculty of Islamic & Oriental Learning, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF).

He has been appointed for a period of three years after approval of Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, who is also chancellor of the university.

The Higher education Department Punjab has issued notification in this regard.

Dr Humayun has already worked as dean Faculty of Islamic and Oriental Learning on an additional charge basis.