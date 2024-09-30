New Deans Appointed In UET Peshawar
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) In pursuance of the notification issued by the Higher education Archives and library Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the approval of Honorable Governor/Chancellor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Mahmood Gul has been appointed as Dean, Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering (MCI), Prof. Dr. Bashir Alam, as Dean, Faculty of Civil Agricultural and Mining Engineering (CAM) and Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali as Dean, Faculty of Architecture, Allied Sciences and Humanities (AASH), UET Peshawar for a period of three years or till their retirement.
Prof. Dr. Rizwan M. Gul, Dean MCI completed his Master’s in Mechanical Engineering in 1994 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. He also completed his Ph.D in Mechanical Engineering from MIT, USA in 1997 and became Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, UET Peshawar in 2008.
Prof. Dr. Bashir Alam, Dean CAM did his Master’s in Civil Engineering in 1996 from UET Peshawar while he completed his Ph.D in Civil Engineering from George Washington, USA in 2006 and became Professor at the Department of Civil Engineering, UET Peshawar in 2013.
Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali, Dean AASH did his Master’s in Mathematics from University of Peshawar in 1990 while he completed his MS/MPhil in 2006 from Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) Swabi in 2006. Dr. Amjad Ali completed his Ph.D in Mathematics from Faculty of Engineering Sciences, GIKI in 2009 and became Professor at the Department of Basic Sciences and Islamiat, UET Peshawar in 2013.
