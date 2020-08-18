UrduPoint.com
New Deep Sea Fishing Policy To Be Announced By Mid Of Next Month

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

New deep sea Fishing Policy to be announced by mid of next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that deep sea Fishing Policy would be announced by mid of next month.

In a statement, he said that currently the fish and seafood exports of Pakistan are limited to $450 million only, but it can be enhanced to $ 2.

5 billion if we have a proper deep sea fishing policy.

He said efforts are afoot to transform the fisheries sector as per the modern standards.

The present government is developing a mechanism to check the smuggling.

He said that government was making all out efforts to promote potentials sectors as the Shipping Policy had already been recently announced.

