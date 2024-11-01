New degree courses to be included in fee reimbursement scheme for federal employees' children

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) State Minister for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik informed the National Assembly on Friday that recently introduced degree programs, such as business Data Analysis, will be incorporated into the fee reimbursement scheme for children of Federal government employees under the Benevolent Fund.

In response to a calling attention notice from MNA Sabheen Ghoury, Malik explained that the Benevolent Fund operates under its own trust and legal framework.

Following the request to include new courses, the fund has submitted a proposal to the Higher education Commission (HEC) for consideration.

He further assured that the government is actively pursuing the matter with HEC to expedite the inclusion of these courses.

Addressing concerns regarding delays in reimbursements, he emphasized that steps would be taken to resolve payment issues promptly.

