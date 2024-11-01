- Home
- Pakistan
- New degree courses to be included in fee reimbursement scheme for federal employees' children
New Degree Courses To Be Included In Fee Reimbursement Scheme For Federal Employees' Children
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) State Minister for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik informed the National Assembly on Friday that recently introduced degree programs, such as business Data Analysis, will be incorporated into the fee reimbursement scheme for children of Federal government employees under the Benevolent Fund.
In response to a calling attention notice from MNA Sabheen Ghoury, Malik explained that the Benevolent Fund operates under its own trust and legal framework.
Following the request to include new courses, the fund has submitted a proposal to the Higher education Commission (HEC) for consideration.
He further assured that the government is actively pursuing the matter with HEC to expedite the inclusion of these courses.
Addressing concerns regarding delays in reimbursements, he emphasized that steps would be taken to resolve payment issues promptly.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPRA collects Rs14.84 billion in four months, showing 40% growth2 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete peas’ cultivation by mid-November12 minutes ago
-
Maryam Ki Dastak Programme facilitating people12 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank reviews security arrangements12 minutes ago
-
PESCO SDO injured in gunmen attack12 minutes ago
-
12,103 rescued during last month12 minutes ago
-
MNA Haideri condemns Mastung blast, calls for immediate medical aid for injured22 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki tackles 683 emergencies in Oct.22 minutes ago
-
Dera police officials reviews security arrangements22 minutes ago
-
PTV brings innovation in presentation with new logo, graphics22 minutes ago
-
AC visits fruit, vegetable market to ensure official prices42 minutes ago
-
Hameed Hussain highlights issues of his constituency42 minutes ago