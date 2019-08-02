New Delhi again rejects Trump offer of mediation on Kashmir issue

The Indian government has again rejected mediation offer of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir.Earlier, President Trump has reiterated his offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir issue

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) The Indian government has again rejected mediation offer of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir.Earlier, President Trump has reiterated his offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir issue.Talking to media persons at Ohio, President Trump said that it is up to Delhi and Islamabad to decide on mediation and he is ready to assist both the sides.

He said that the Kashmir had been going on for a long time.Meanwhile, India has again rejected Trump's offer to mediate its dispute with Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir.In a tweet on Friday, Indian Foreign Minister S.

Jaishankar said any discussion of the disputed Himalayan region would be between India and Pakistan only. He tweeted this during a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sideline of an Asian security forum in Bangkok.