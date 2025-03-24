New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments for freedom: APHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, on Monday in a statement issued in Srinagar, denounced the stepped-up crackdown on Hurriyat leaders and activists across occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the spokesman emphasized that New Delhi cannot suppress the Kashmiris' sentiments for freedom through harassment and intimidation.

Indian police raided the houses of Hurriyat leaders and activists associated with Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Tehree-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir, Muslim League, and Peoples Freedom League. The raids took place in Naidkhai Bandipora, Handwara, Daharmuna, Warpora, Badran, Kawoosa Khalisa, and Buzgoo of Budgam and Shopian districts, he added.

During these house raids, Indian forces harassed the families of Hurriyat leaders and activists, seizing house and bank documents as well as mobile phones. The Indian authorities, headed by New Delhi-installed Lieutenant Governor Minhaj Sinha, are targeting the Hurriyat camp for supporting the UN-acknowledged right to self-determination and the demand for azaadi from Indian subjugation.

Reports indicate that during the raids and search operations, the police ransacked homes and warned families to prevent Hurriyat activists from advocating for the right to self-determination or face severe consequences.