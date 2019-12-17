(@imziishan)

Pakistan's resolution dubbing India's recent Citizenship Act as discriminatory is a clear attempt to misrepresent the objectives of the legislation and distract attention from "appalling treatment and persecution" of religious minorities in the Islamic republic itself, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday

On Monday, the Pakistani parliament's lower house adopted a resolution condemning India's new legislation, which allows citizenship for a number of religious minorities facing persecution in neighboring countries, except for Muslims. According to the resolution, the law indicates that the incumbent Indian government is getting more extremist toward minorities. It also urges New Delhi to revoke "discriminatory" clauses and stop crackdown on the Muslim community, including students protesting the legislative act.

"The Resolution adopted by Pakistan's National Assembly yesterday makes references to matters that are entirely the internal affairs of India. We categorically reject the Resolution," the Indian ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also described the resolution as a "thinly-veiled attempt by Pakistan to further its false narrative" on issues related to the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region and justify its "unrelenting support for cross-border terrorist activities in India.

The ministry asserted India's status as the world's largest democracy, saying that all Indians "enjoy equal rights under the Constitution," while Pakistan "mischaracterizes the objectives" of the citizenship act.

"The Resolution is a poorly disguised effort to divert attention from Pakistan's appalling treatment and persecution of its own religious minorities. The demographics of these minorities, whether Hindu, Christian, Sikh or other faiths, in Pakistan speak for themselves," it said.

The Citizenship Act, meanwhile, has earlier triggered Muslim student protests in India, with demonstrators believing that the new law violates the constitution by oppressing a group of citizens in a formally secular country on religious grounds.

The residents of the country's northeastern states are also angered, fearing that now millions of people from Bangladesh could legally settle in their regions, which would threaten the interests of the local population.