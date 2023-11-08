Open Menu

New Delhi-controlled SIA Conducts Raids At Several Places Across Kashmir Valley

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 05:42 PM

New Delhi-controlled SIA conducts raids at several places across Kashmir valley

New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out raids at various places in Srinagar, Islamabad and Pulwama districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out raids at various places in Srinagar, Islamabad and Pulwama districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the SIA sleuths along with Indian paramilitary and police personnel raided dozens of houses in the districts of Kashmir Valley early Wednesday morning.

During the house raids and searches, electronic gadgets and bank documents were seized.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Police Bank Jammu Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

7 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victo ..

Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victory Day”

7 minutes ago
 ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making S ..

ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making SOEs to reduce fiscal deficit

7 minutes ago
 MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft ..

MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft for trading in carbon markets

7 minutes ago
 Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for r ..

Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

7 minutes ago
 S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 7th m ..

S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 7th month in October

6 minutes ago
Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes ration, wheelcha ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes ration, wheelchairs to deserving families

6 minutes ago
 S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th mont ..

S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th month in September

6 minutes ago
 S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th mont ..

S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th month in September

6 minutes ago
 Markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

Markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

19 seconds ago
 Pakistan's regional exports increase 3% in Q1

Pakistan's regional exports increase 3% in Q1

20 seconds ago
 vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Sm ..

Vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Smartphones

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan