New Delhi-controlled SIA conducts raids at several places across Kashmir valley

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out raids at various places in Srinagar, Islamabad and Pulwama districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the SIA sleuths along with Indian paramilitary and police personnel raided dozens of houses in the districts of Kashmir Valley early Wednesday morning.

During the house raids and searches, electronic gadgets and bank documents were seized.