Open Menu

New Delhi-controlled SIA Files Chargesheet Against Jailed Maulana Sarjan Barkati, His Wife In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 10:20 AM

New Delhi-controlled SIA files chargesheet against jailed Maulana Sarjan Barkati, his wife in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a chargesheet against incarcerated senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and prominent religious scholar, Maulana Sarjan Barkati and his wife in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the chargesheet was filed in a special court in Kulgam against Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Sarjan Barkati and his wife under black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

As per the chargesheet, the case was registered against him for provoking youth to join the struggle for the right to self-determination. “Further investigation against other suspects and associates of charge-sheeted persons will be continued,” the SIA Kashmir said.

Meanwhile, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Jammu also filed a 4th supplementary chargesheet against six more Kashmiris in a fake case registered against them by the Indian police in the occupied territory.

It is worth mentioning here that Maulana Sarjan Barkati became a household name during the mass uprising triggered by the extrajudicial killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani in July 2016 for his distinct style of sloganeering. He was arrested in October of that year and subsequently booked under the draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA). A cleric and a charismatic crowd-puller, Maulana Barkati was released in 2020 after being kept in illegal detention by the occupation authorities for four years. He was again arrested in August, last year. Later, his wife was also arrested in November the same year. Barkati is presently lodged in Srinagar Central Jail.

Related Topics

India Police Hurriyat Conference Jail Wife Jammu Srinagar Same July August October November 2016 2020 Media All Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

2 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

11 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

11 hours ago
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

11 hours ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

11 hours ago
 KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

11 hours ago
 ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy ..

ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities

11 hours ago
 CM sends summary for PA session

CM sends summary for PA session

11 hours ago
 Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct ..

Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan