New Delhi-controlled SIA files chargesheet against jailed Maulana Sarjan Barkati, his wife in IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a chargesheet against incarcerated senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and prominent religious scholar, Maulana Sarjan Barkati and his wife in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, the chargesheet was filed in a special court in Kulgam against Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Sarjan Barkati and his wife under black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
As per the chargesheet, the case was registered against him for provoking youth to join the struggle for the right to self-determination. “Further investigation against other suspects and associates of charge-sheeted persons will be continued,” the SIA Kashmir said.
Meanwhile, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Jammu also filed a 4th supplementary chargesheet against six more Kashmiris in a fake case registered against them by the Indian police in the occupied territory.
It is worth mentioning here that Maulana Sarjan Barkati became a household name during the mass uprising triggered by the extrajudicial killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani in July 2016 for his distinct style of sloganeering. He was arrested in October of that year and subsequently booked under the draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA). A cleric and a charismatic crowd-puller, Maulana Barkati was released in 2020 after being kept in illegal detention by the occupation authorities for four years. He was again arrested in August, last year. Later, his wife was also arrested in November the same year. Barkati is presently lodged in Srinagar Central Jail.
