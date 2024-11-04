Open Menu

New Delhi, Lahore Most Polluted Cities In World

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM

New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world

New Delhi and Lahore have become most polluted cities in the world in terms of air quality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) New Delhi and Lahore have become most polluted cities in the world in terms of air quality.

Due to changing wind patterns, New Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 393, while Lahore’s AQI is at 280. Wind speeds are ranging between 2 to 5.5 kilometers per hour, moving from south to east, which is creating challenges in reducing pollution levels.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in here statement on Monday expressed that the city of Kolkata in India ranks third with a score of 189, Dubai ranks fourth at 177, Cairo ranks fifth, and Dhaka stands at sixth. She also highlighted that on October 4, Lahore’s AQI had spiked to 1194 due to wind speeds reaching almost 800 kilometers per hour.

The Punjab government is implementing strict measures against pollution, closely monitoring the situation through a control room, and advising the public to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. The environmental authorities and district administration are rigorously overseeing compliance to prevent crop residue burning while imposing fines and arrests being enforced for violations.

Marriyum Aurangzeb has appealed to the public to cope up with seasonal conditions and refrain from activities that increase pollution levels. She also urged the media and social commentators to play their active part in raising awareness and shaping public opinion on this matter.

Related Topics

India Lahore World Government Of Punjab Dubai Maryam Aurangzeb Dhaka Cairo New Delhi Kolkata October Media From

Recent Stories

Commissioner meets traders

Commissioner meets traders

6 seconds ago
 CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody

CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody

3 minutes ago
 Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested

Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested

3 minutes ago
 Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins

Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins

30 seconds ago
 Furniture shop gutted

Furniture shop gutted

32 seconds ago
 Two blind murders traced, accused arrested

Two blind murders traced, accused arrested

33 seconds ago
IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program

IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program

35 seconds ago
 Three industrial units fined

Three industrial units fined

21 seconds ago
 Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next ..

Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Mini ..

22 seconds ago
 Lahore second most polluted city in the world

Lahore second most polluted city in the world

24 seconds ago
 Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encr ..

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encroachments

25 seconds ago
 Governor joins Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day c ..

Governor joins Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrations

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan