New Delhi, Lahore Most Polluted Cities In World
New Delhi and Lahore have become most polluted cities in the world in terms of air quality
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) New Delhi and Lahore have become most polluted cities in the world in terms of air quality.
Due to changing wind patterns, New Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 393, while Lahore’s AQI is at 280. Wind speeds are ranging between 2 to 5.5 kilometers per hour, moving from south to east, which is creating challenges in reducing pollution levels.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in here statement on Monday expressed that the city of Kolkata in India ranks third with a score of 189, Dubai ranks fourth at 177, Cairo ranks fifth, and Dhaka stands at sixth. She also highlighted that on October 4, Lahore’s AQI had spiked to 1194 due to wind speeds reaching almost 800 kilometers per hour.
The Punjab government is implementing strict measures against pollution, closely monitoring the situation through a control room, and advising the public to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. The environmental authorities and district administration are rigorously overseeing compliance to prevent crop residue burning while imposing fines and arrests being enforced for violations.
Marriyum Aurangzeb has appealed to the public to cope up with seasonal conditions and refrain from activities that increase pollution levels. She also urged the media and social commentators to play their active part in raising awareness and shaping public opinion on this matter.
