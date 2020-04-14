UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Delhi Slams Islamabad For Attacking Indian Fishermen - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:33 PM

New Delhi Slams Islamabad for Attacking Indian Fishermen - Foreign Ministry

India condemns the recent attack on two Indian vessels by Pakistan that left one fisherman injured, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) India condemns the recent attack on two Indian vessels by Pakistan that left one fisherman injured, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to New Delhi, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency personnel targeted Indian fishermen at the international maritime border on Sunday.

"India strongly condemns the deliberate attack and firing on Indian fishermen on board two Indian fishing boats by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) vessel on 12 April 2020. In the firing by PMSA, one Indian fisherman was injured," the ministry said in a press release.

India also urged the Pakistani authorities to refrain from similar actions in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Attack New Delhi April Border Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

Shahid Khan Afridi makes condition offer to work w ..

11 minutes ago

Former cricketer Zafar Sarfraz dies of Coronavirus

25 minutes ago

Girl drowns in river Chenab in Muzaffargarh

23 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher

23 minutes ago

Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus ..

23 minutes ago

1 in 5 ATM users claim they had to wait for over 1 ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.