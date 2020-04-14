New Delhi Slams Islamabad for Attacking Indian Fishermen - Foreign Ministry

India condemns the recent attack on two Indian vessels by Pakistan that left one fisherman injured, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) India condemns the recent attack on two Indian vessels by Pakistan that left one fisherman injured, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to New Delhi, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency personnel targeted Indian fishermen at the international maritime border on Sunday.

"India strongly condemns the deliberate attack and firing on Indian fishermen on board two Indian fishing boats by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) vessel on 12 April 2020. In the firing by PMSA, one Indian fisherman was injured," the ministry said in a press release.

India also urged the Pakistani authorities to refrain from similar actions in the future.