New Delhi Won’t Be Able To Suppress Kashmiris’ Just Struggle For Freedom: APHC

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Monday said that India is attempting to suppress the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination through military force, but it will not succeed in its sinister designs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas condemned India's continued occupation, illegal detentions of Hurriyat leaders, and human rights violations in Kashmir.

He also denounced the abduction of three civilians and the killing of two in Indian forces' custody in Kulgam district.

The spokesman added that Indian forces have unleashed a reign of terror across the besieged territory.

He urged the United Nations to take immediate notice of the deteriorating situation in IIOJK, where over a million people have been made hostages by more than one million Indian troops and are being denied their fundamental rights.

He called upon UN Secretary-General António Guterres to urgently intervene for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute to prevent a potential nuclear catastrophe in South Asia.

