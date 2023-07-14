Open Menu

New Delhi's Stubbornness Biggest Impediment In Kashmir Solution: APHC

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that New Delhi's stubbornness was the biggest impediment to resolving the Kashmir dispute and peace in the region.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, while expressing serious concern over the ongoing human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), urged the world community to take notice of the situation in the territory, Kashmir Media Service(KMS) reported.

He said, "India cannot suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination by arresting innocent people and other repressive tactics in IIOJK.

" The spokesman said that the United Nations (UN) had recognized Jammu and Kashmir as a political dispute, which could be resolved through its resolutions.

Tripartite talks involving India, Pakistan, and the genuine Kashmiri leadership would ease the way for the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute, he added.

He also appealed to the world community to play an effective role in settling the dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.

