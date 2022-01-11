New dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that one new dengue case was reported across the province during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here, he said that a total of three patients were undergoing treatment in Punjab, all in Lahore hospitals.

He said that during the last 24 hours, 274,443 indoor locations and 62,875 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab while larvae were destroyed at two locations. In Lahore, 29,565 indoor places and 4,934 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae.