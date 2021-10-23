UrduPoint.com

New Dental Block Inaugurated At GNKB Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:35 PM

New dental block inaugurated at GNKB Hospital

Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malik Wajid Ullah here Saturday inaugurated a new dental block in Government Nasirullah Khan Babar (GNKB) Hospital, Kohat Road with an aim to provide the best healthcare facilities to the residents of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malik Wajid Ullah here Saturday inaugurated a new dental block in Government Nasirullah Khan Babar (GNKB) Hospital, Kohat Road with an aim to provide the best healthcare facilities to the residents of the city.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony held here, PTI MPA said that provincial government has taken revolutionary steps in health sector within shortest time period.

He said that establishment of this new dental block in Nasirullah Khan Babar Hospital, Kohat Road has fulfilled long-lasting demand of area people.

Medical Superintendent Fakhar-ud-Din and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Provincial Assembly Road Kohat Government Best

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia defeats South Africa ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia defeats South Africa by five wickets

6 minutes ago
 136 power pilferers nabbed in a day

136 power pilferers nabbed in a day

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase further by Rs1600 23 Oct 202 ..

Gold prices increase further by Rs1600 23 Oct 2021

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo Says Self-Defense Forces Fighters Scrambled ..

Tokyo Says Self-Defense Forces Fighters Scrambled Over Chinese Chopper Takeoff N ..

2 minutes ago
 First Roman Gul Beneficial Open Tennis Tournament ..

First Roman Gul Beneficial Open Tennis Tournament begins

2 minutes ago
 Cricket team players have chance to become superst ..

Cricket team players have chance to become superstars: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.