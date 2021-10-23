New dental block inaugurated at GNKB Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malik Wajid Ullah here Saturday inaugurated a new dental block in Government Nasirullah Khan Babar (GNKB) Hospital, Kohat Road with an aim to provide the best healthcare facilities to the residents of the city.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony held here, PTI MPA said that provincial government has taken revolutionary steps in health sector within shortest time period.

He said that establishment of this new dental block in Nasirullah Khan Babar Hospital, Kohat Road has fulfilled long-lasting demand of area people.

Medical Superintendent Fakhar-ud-Din and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.