New Dental College, Midwifery & Nursing Institute To Be Set Up In Pindi: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:58 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced that a new dental college and state-of-the-art midwifery and nursing post-graduate institute will be established in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced that a new dental college and state-of-the-art midwifery and nursing post-graduate institute will be established in Rawalpindi.

She was chairing a meeting to review performance of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Midwifery and Nursing Post Graduate Institute and Dental College Programme and its curriculum at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here on Friday.

She said the Rawalpindi Institute would soon be opened for public and some good quality training courses were being conducted at Rawalpindi Medical University.

"We are working to provide the best quality healthcare services in Punjab," she said.

She said that the vacant positions of faculty would be filled in Rawalpindi Medical University.

"We believe in providing healthcare service to people on their doorstep," she said.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Umer gave detailed briefing on the ongoing projects in Rawalpindi.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Medial Superintendent Institute of Urology Dr Khalid Randhawa, Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan and other senior officials attended the meeting.

