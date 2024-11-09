Open Menu

New Department Of Archaeology Inaugurated At Jahanzeb College, Swat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Department of Archaeology was officially inaugurated at Government Post Graduate Jahanzeb College, Saidu Sharif, Swat on Saturday.

The new department was inaugurated by Arshad Khan, Secretary of Information & Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with Dr. Luca M., Professor from Venice University, Italy, and Director of the Archaeology Commission, Italy.

The event gathered several distinguished guests, including Director of Higher Education, Inayatullah; Principal of Jahanzeb College, Muhammad Salim; Chairman of the Archaeology Department, Subhan Gul; Chairman of the English Department, Isa Khan, as well as professors, lecturers, and a large number of students.

In his address, Arshad Khan noted the historical significance of Jahanzeb College, originally established in 1952 by Mian Gul Jahanzeb, and highlighted the college's role in Swat's educational advancement.

Reflecting on his own academic journey as an alumnus of Jahanzeb College, he expressed pride in inaugurating the new Archaeology Department, emphasizing its potential to further enrich the institution.

Dr. Luca M. lauded the wealth of archaeological sites in Swat, particularly in Barikot and Buddh Kada Saidu Sharif. He also announced his commitment to delivering two honorary lectures per month for archaeology students, aiming at bringing them insights into international archaeological studies.

Director of Higher education Inayatullah, Principal Muhammad Salim, and Chairman of Archaeology Department Subhan Gul also addressed the gathering, expressing enthusiasm for the new department's future.

The ceremony concluded with Secretary Arshad Khan and Professor Luca M. presenting shields to students of the Department of Sociology in recognition of their achievements at the Academic Expo.

