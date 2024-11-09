New Department Of Archaeology Inaugurated At Jahanzeb College, Swat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Department of Archaeology was officially inaugurated at Government Post Graduate Jahanzeb College, Saidu Sharif, Swat on Saturday.
The new department was inaugurated by Arshad Khan, Secretary of Information & Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with Dr. Luca M., Professor from Venice University, Italy, and Director of the Archaeology Commission, Italy.
The event gathered several distinguished guests, including Director of Higher Education, Inayatullah; Principal of Jahanzeb College, Muhammad Salim; Chairman of the Archaeology Department, Subhan Gul; Chairman of the English Department, Isa Khan, as well as professors, lecturers, and a large number of students.
In his address, Arshad Khan noted the historical significance of Jahanzeb College, originally established in 1952 by Mian Gul Jahanzeb, and highlighted the college's role in Swat's educational advancement.
Reflecting on his own academic journey as an alumnus of Jahanzeb College, he expressed pride in inaugurating the new Archaeology Department, emphasizing its potential to further enrich the institution.
Dr. Luca M. lauded the wealth of archaeological sites in Swat, particularly in Barikot and Buddh Kada Saidu Sharif. He also announced his commitment to delivering two honorary lectures per month for archaeology students, aiming at bringing them insights into international archaeological studies.
Director of Higher education Inayatullah, Principal Muhammad Salim, and Chairman of Archaeology Department Subhan Gul also addressed the gathering, expressing enthusiasm for the new department's future.
The ceremony concluded with Secretary Arshad Khan and Professor Luca M. presenting shields to students of the Department of Sociology in recognition of their achievements at the Academic Expo.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food Authority’s 8-day campaign against sale of substandard meat continues2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Mountain Festival to begin on November 272 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Korea to begin joint excavation of Mankiala Stupa2 minutes ago
-
Lahore police pays tribute to martyred constable Muhammad Khalid12 minutes ago
-
Smog engulfed entire Bahawalpur region12 minutes ago
-
11 dead,1584 injured in 1432 RTCs in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Rajoya Police recover two murdered bodies found in well after suspect’s confession22 minutes ago
-
Acid throwing case: Woman admitted to BVH22 minutes ago
-
147th birth anniversary of Iqbal observed in Bahawalpur22 minutes ago
-
AMI Board of governor improves health-care services32 minutes ago
-
Primary school teacher tortured and killed32 minutes ago
-
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens50 minutes ago