New Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Assumes Charge

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 09:09 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has assumed the charge.

Speaking on the occasion, he apprised the officers and staff of his priorities for the development of district and welfare of public.

He maintained that district officers would work as a team and the service delivery of the different departments would be further improved for ensuring good governance in the district.

The DC went out of his office and met with citizens. He also listened to their problems and directed the concerned officers to solve the issues on priority basis. The DC said that from August 2, he would listen to public problems from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. daily.

Later, the deputy commissioner also called on Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain.

