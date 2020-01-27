New Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan assumed charge of duty

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The newly posted Deputy Commissioner (DC), North Waziristan, Sahibzada Najibullah assumed charge of his duty with holding a meeting with the staff of the office and general public in district headquarters on Monday.

During the meeting, the DC listened public staff members problems and issued directives for their redressal.

On the occasion, DC directed the staff to adopt the habits of public service and adhered to the duty time and performing of duties with honesty.

He said that the service of the general public is his first priority and stressed extending complete service with public in general and police in particular. So they could implement the development process as policy of the government.