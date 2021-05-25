New deputy commissioner of Sukkur takes charge

New Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has taken over charge of his office and started performing his duties, the spokesman of district administration said on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :New Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has taken over charge of his office and started performing his duties, the spokesman of district administration said on Tuesday.

After assuming the charge, Javed Ahmed held a preliminary meeting with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Mukhtiarkars and other revenue officials who gave a briefing to the new DC on the day-to-day affairs of the district.