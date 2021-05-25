UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Deputy Commissioner Of Sukkur Takes Charge

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

New deputy commissioner of Sukkur takes charge

New Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has taken over charge of his office and started performing his duties, the spokesman of district administration said on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :New Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has taken over charge of his office and started performing his duties, the spokesman of district administration said on Tuesday.

After assuming the charge, Javed Ahmed held a preliminary meeting with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Mukhtiarkars and other revenue officials who gave a briefing to the new DC on the day-to-day affairs of the district.

Related Topics

Sukkur

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

10 minutes ago

Germany opens Google antitrust probe: official

1 minute ago

IHC adjourns Nawaz Sharif's appeals till June 9 in ..

1 minute ago

Belarusian Embassy Sends Protest Note to Kiev Over ..

1 minute ago

Top US diplomat says rebuilding Gaza should not 'b ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Proposes WHO Speed Up Vaccine Prequalificat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.