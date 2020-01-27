New Deputy Commissioners Bannu, Lakki Marwat assume charge of duties

The newly posted Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Bannu and Lakki Marwat assumed charge of their duties on Monday

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bannu Captain (Retd), Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi pledged that he would make all possible efforts to carry out his current responsibility in better manner and would include the people of Bannu in the development of the district.

He further said that as the vision of the government he would adopt the habit of the service of the people and play positive and solid role in the resolution of the public grievances.

Similarly, Abdul Haseeb assumed charge as DC Lakki Marwat. He was earlier the Deputy Secretary Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On this occasion, a simple but impressive ceremony was also organized in DC Office, Lakki Marwat wherein the former DC Jehangir Azam was given a farewell party while the newly posted DC Abdul Haseeb was welcomed.

Speaking on the occasion, the new DC Lakki Marwat pledged that he would continue the process of development in the district and would make all out efforts to resolve administrative matters in consultations with the people.