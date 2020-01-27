UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Deputy Commissioners Bannu, Lakki Marwat Assume Charge Of Duties

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:46 PM

New Deputy Commissioners Bannu, Lakki Marwat assume charge of duties

The newly posted Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Bannu and Lakki Marwat assumed charge of their duties on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The newly posted Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Bannu and Lakki Marwat assumed charge of their duties on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bannu Captain (Retd), Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi pledged that he would make all possible efforts to carry out his current responsibility in better manner and would include the people of Bannu in the development of the district.

He further said that as the vision of the government he would adopt the habit of the service of the people and play positive and solid role in the resolution of the public grievances.

Similarly, Abdul Haseeb assumed charge as DC Lakki Marwat. He was earlier the Deputy Secretary Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On this occasion, a simple but impressive ceremony was also organized in DC Office, Lakki Marwat wherein the former DC Jehangir Azam was given a farewell party while the newly posted DC Abdul Haseeb was welcomed.

Speaking on the occasion, the new DC Lakki Marwat pledged that he would continue the process of development in the district and would make all out efforts to resolve administrative matters in consultations with the people.

Related Topics

Resolution Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lakki Marwat All Government

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

6 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

6 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.