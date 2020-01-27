UrduPoint.com
New DFID Head Meets Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:02 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated and expressed good wishes for new DFID Head in Pakistan Ms Annable Gerry, who called on him here at his office on Monday.

During the meeting, the chief minister said people's welfare was a collective objective and Punjab government welcomed the DFID cooperation in this regard. Since health and education were among top priorities of PTI government, he added, new educational institutions and hospitals were being established in Punjab.

Buzdar said, Punjab government had launched several projects to empower the youth and in this connection, four technical universities were being set up in the province and the youth were also being provided soft loans to start their own business.

He mentioned that an institute would be set up for treatment of blood diseases in Lahore along with the project of a new cardiac hospital.

Special attention was paid to development of backward areas, he said and added that several initiatives had been taken for women welfare and government was also investing in human development. The government would take forward the public relief agenda by keeping close liaison with DFID, he vowed.

On this occasion, Ms Annabel Gerry said that DFID would continue to assist Punjab government for betterment of education, health, skill development and other sectors.

DFID representative in Punjab Janal Shah, Governance Group Head of DFID Pakistan Ms Sarah Cooper, Provincial Minister Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Secretary P&D and others were also present.

