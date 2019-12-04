UrduPoint.com
New DG Lahore Development Authority Assumes Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:56 PM

The newly posted Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Sumair Ahmed Syed on Wednesday assumed the charge of his duties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The newly posted Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Sumair Ahmed Syed on Wednesday assumed the charge of his duties.

He called on LDA Vice Chairman S M Imran and discussed various issues for improving the overall working of LDA.

The vice chairman expressed the hope that new DG would work hard for transforming LDA into a more vibrant development and public service delivery organization so that the people of Lahore could feel positive and real time change the city.

Earlier, on his arrival at LDA office Johar Town, Additional Directors General Farqaleet Meer, Kanwar Ejaz Khalik, Usman Ghani and Rana Tikka Khan, Director DG (HQ) Ahmar Sohail Kayfi and other officers met the new DG, and congratulated him on assuming his responsibilities.

These officers briefed the Director General about the scope of work of their respective wings.

Sumair Ahmad Syed, while talking to media-men in LDA office, said that all efforts would be made for improving service delivery and solving the problems of the people in minimum possible time. Indiscriminate action would be taken against land grabbers and merit would be upheld at all costs, he added.

