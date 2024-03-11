New DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia Assumes Charge
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 08:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) New Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia assumed charge here on Monday.
Irfan Ali Kathia is a grade 19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service and belongs to 35th Common.
Irfan Ali has previously served in important positions including Deputy Commissioner in various districts and CM Office. As soon as Irfan Ali Kathia assumed the charge of the post, an introductory meeting was held with the PDMA officers.
DG PDMA Irfan Ali said that there will be no compromise on service delivery, and the convenience of the citizens is the first priority. "With teamwork we can overcome all calamities together," he added.
