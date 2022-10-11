New DG Rangers calls on Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The New Director General (DG) of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister house here on Tuesday.

The CM congratulated the newly appointed DG Rangers on his posting.

They, on the occasion, discussed the overall law and order situation in the province, said a CM spokesman.