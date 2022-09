New DG Rangers Sindh assumes charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Major General Azhar Waqas (Hilal Imtiaz Military) assumed the charge of Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday.

According to spokesman for Rangers, a ceremony was held at the Rangers headquarters in Karachi in which Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry handed over the command of Pakistan Rangers Sindh to Major General Azhar Waqas.