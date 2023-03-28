UrduPoint.com

New Dialysis Machines To Start Work At RIUT Soon; Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 06:30 PM

New dialysis machines to start work at RIUT soon; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday said that five dialysis machines donated by the Turkish organization through Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal would start work soon at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant(RIUT).

He said this during his visit to RIUT to review the development work of the institute.

Laiqat directed the concerned officials to complete the remaining work at the earliest, adding any further delay in RIUT would be unfair to the people of Rawalpindi. He said that some parts of the hospital were in dire need of repair due to being dedicated to coronavirus patients for the last three years, for which the building department has been mobilized.

The Commissioner directed the officials concerned to finish repairing washrooms, sewage lines and others instantly.

He added that a separate board approval for the hospital has also been recommended, which will be progressed after the completion of human resources.

Later, while inspecting various wards, he communicated with the patients admitted to the hospital and inquired about the medical facilities provided at the institute.

On the occasion, Principal Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Muhammad Umar briefed the Commissioner that RIUT was in the semi-operational phase.

Dialysis, Lithroscopy and OPD were functional in RIUT, while the lack of human resources was the biggest hurdle in the whole operationalization of the institute.

Dr Umar recommended to Commissioner for immediate permission from the Election Commission for recruitment and transfers in the hospital so that the people of Rawalpindi could be provided quality facilities for treatment by fulfilling the required workforce.

Medical Superintendent RIUT Dr Khalid Janjua and other relevant officers were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Rawalpindi From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services opens Children’s Haemat ..

Emirates Health Services opens Children’s Haematology Clinic at Ras Al Khaimah ..

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues a law regulating Sharjah Mari ..

Sharjah Ruler issues a law regulating Sharjah Maritime Academy

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Police launches Spring Forum for Students 20 ..

Dubai Police launches Spring Forum for Students 2023

29 minutes ago
 Rupee registers slight increase against US dollar ..

Rupee registers slight increase against US dollar in interbank market

36 minutes ago
 Danube Group supports &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowm ..

Danube Group supports &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign with AED 5 ..

45 minutes ago
 MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca ..

MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca to combat noncommunicable dis ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.