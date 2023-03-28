New dialysis machines to start work at RIUT soon; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday said that five dialysis machines donated by the Turkish organization through Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal would start work soon at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant(RIUT).

He said this during his visit to RIUT to review the development work of the institute.

Laiqat directed the concerned officials to complete the remaining work at the earliest, adding any further delay in RIUT would be unfair to the people of Rawalpindi. He said that some parts of the hospital were in dire need of repair due to being dedicated to coronavirus patients for the last three years, for which the building department has been mobilized.

The Commissioner directed the officials concerned to finish repairing washrooms, sewage lines and others instantly.

He added that a separate board approval for the hospital has also been recommended, which will be progressed after the completion of human resources.

Later, while inspecting various wards, he communicated with the patients admitted to the hospital and inquired about the medical facilities provided at the institute.

On the occasion, Principal Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Muhammad Umar briefed the Commissioner that RIUT was in the semi-operational phase.

Dialysis, Lithroscopy and OPD were functional in RIUT, while the lack of human resources was the biggest hurdle in the whole operationalization of the institute.

Dr Umar recommended to Commissioner for immediate permission from the Election Commission for recruitment and transfers in the hospital so that the people of Rawalpindi could be provided quality facilities for treatment by fulfilling the required workforce.

Medical Superintendent RIUT Dr Khalid Janjua and other relevant officers were also present.