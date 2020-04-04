New DIG GB region assumes office charge

New Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for Baltistan region Makhdoom Qaiser Bashir took over the charge of his office here on Saturday

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) : New Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for Baltistan region Makhdoom Qaiser Bashir took over the charge of his office here on Saturday.

The seat was vacant since long due to transfer of Riaz Nazir Ghara.

Addressing the occasion, he stressed upon the police officers to serve the people with dedication and for protection the life and property of the general public which was the prime responsibility of the police.

He said that lockdown instructions of the government would be implemented strictly to protect the general public from the dangerous coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier he was briefed about overall administrative environment of the area, performance and problems of the police department and the region.