New DIG Mirpurkhas Range Vows To Eliminate Crime
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Newly appointed DIG of Mirpurkhas Range, Javed Sonharo Jaskani on Friday assumed his post, setting a strong tone for his tenure. Upon taking charge, he was warmly received by SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhary, DSP Admin Tariq Pathan and other officers as the police squad saluted and paid their respects as well
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Newly appointed DIG of Mirpurkhas Range, Javed Sonharo Jaskani on Friday assumed his post, setting a strong tone for his tenure. Upon taking charge, he was warmly received by SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhary, DSP Admin Tariq Pathan and other officers as the police squad saluted and paid their respects as well.
Emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach to criminal activities, the DIG toured the offices and held meeting with officers and heads of branches, and made it clear that stringent measures will be taken against criminals.
Additionally, he also issued a stern warning, stating that any police officers or officials found supporting drug dealers will face departmental action.
Furthermore, Jaskani during his visit , stressed the importance of treating victims well and ensuring continuous support until their issues are resolved.
He directed the SSPs of the three districts under Mirpurkhas range to prioritize citizen welfare, resolve their problems, and maintain strict control over crime.
Discipline within the police department was also highlighted as a crucial factor.
In a gesture of openness and accessibility, the DIG assured citizens that his doors are always open for legitimate concerns, promising to address any issues brought to his attention.
