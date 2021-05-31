New DIG takes charge

Newly posted Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Irfan Ali Baloch on Monday took charge of Police Range Shaheed Benazirabad here

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Newly posted Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Irfan Ali Baloch on Monday took charge of Police Range Shaheed Benazirabad here.

On his arrival at the range office, a smart contingent of police presented salute to DIG Irfan Baloch. After resuming charge DIG chaired a meeting which was attended by office staff.

A detailed briefing on law and order and crime situation was given to DIG.

Later DIG went round different sections of the range office and collected information from heads of different branches of the office.

DIG instructed office staff to be punctual and discharge their duties in a reputed style. He also directed staff to ensure public service and justice in time.