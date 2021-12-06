New DIG takes charge

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Khadim Hussain Rind on Monday took over the charge of his office.

According to a hand out issued by District Information office, On arrival at the DIG Range office, Khadim Rind was presented a guard of honor by a smart police contingent where after the new DIG met the heads of various branches of Range office and had briefing and issued directives thereof.