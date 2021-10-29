UrduPoint.com

New Dimension Added In Pak-Turk Relations During PTI's Regime: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:33 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said a new dimension had already been added in the relations with Turkey during the tenure of the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said a new dimension had already been added in the relations with Turkey during the tenure of the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Addressing a ceremony to celebrate 98th anniversary of Turkish Republic Day, he said Pakistan and Turkey had deep fraternal everlasting ties, which would continue forever.

The people of two countries were bound together in everlasting ties of friendship and love.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan were enjoying close relationship, as both leaders had a common vision to solve the problems facing the Muslim Ummah, he said.

On the auspicious occasion of Turkey's National Day, the government and people of Pakistan shared the happiness of our Turkish brothers, said the minister.

Fawad also cut Turkey's birthday cake. Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi were also present on the occasion

