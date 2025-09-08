New Direct Flight Routes Planned Between Pakistan, China
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Pakistan and China have agreed to encourage airlines from both countries to launch new direct flight routes and expand the number of existing flights.
The decision is part of the China-Pakistan Action Plan (2025–2029), which was signed recently in Beijing.
The plan brief available with Wealth Pakistan identifies civil aviation as a key area of cooperation under the broader framework of people-to-people exchanges.
The document states that the two sides will strengthen civil aviation cooperation by supporting airlines in launching new routes and increasing frequencies of current ones. The initiative is designed to facilitate easier travel for business communities, students, tourists, and professionals between the two countries.
The civil aviation cooperation is also interconnected with other areas of the action plan, such as cultural exchanges, education collaboration, tourism development, and trade facilitation. The enhanced air connectivity is expected to complement ongoing work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional integration efforts.
Officials from both sides emphasized that the expansion of direct flights would deepen people-to-people connectivity, reduce travel time, and create greater opportunities for bilateral engagement at multiple levels.
Recent Stories
PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed in Karachi road accident7 minutes ago
-
605,246 undocumented immigrants returned to Afghanistan since September 2023: Home Dept7 minutes ago
-
New direct flight routes planned between Pakistan, China7 minutes ago
-
ICT Police hold high-level meeting on security, administrative affairs7 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad wildlife division thwarts another Leopard Gecko smuggling attempt7 minutes ago
-
PRCS Launches Emergency Appeal to Support Flood-Hit Communities across Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto suggests imposition of agriculture emergency in flooded Punjab17 minutes ago
-
3,000 Pakistanis to receive training, study opportunities in China17 minutes ago
-
PM directs NDMA to expedite relief operations, ensure preparedness as river levels surge17 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts webinar on breast health & wellness37 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers caught37 minutes ago
-
DC visits GHS Akhorwal, to inspect facilities47 minutes ago