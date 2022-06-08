UrduPoint.com

New Director, Chairman Appointed At Sindh University

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 09:05 PM

The University of Sindh, Jamshoro appointed Prof. Dr Shafique Ahmed Junejo as the Chairman of the Department of Geology

Meanwhile, Associate Professor Saeed Ahmed Mangi was appointed as Director Institute of Art and Design (IAD), University of Sindh Jamshoro for a period of three years.

The university spokesman on Wednesday said that both the appointments were made following the approval granted by the syndicate in its 204th meeting held on May 22.

The two professors called on the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro who gave them their appointment orders, the spokesman said.

