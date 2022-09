(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has appointed grade 18 officer Shakra Noreen as director Social Welfare Sargodha.

According to a press release issued by the Social Welfare department on Thursday,Shakra Noreen was earlier serving as superintendent Kashana.

Shakira Noreen started work after assuming the charge.