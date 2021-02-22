UrduPoint.com
New Directorate For Naya Pakistan Housing Project At LDA City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmed Aziz Tarar has constituted a dedicated directorate for fast track execution of the project for the construction of 4000 residential units under the title of LDA CityNaya Pakistan Apartments.

The newly established directorate will be called Directorate of Housing XII which will function under the administrative control of the Additional Director General (Urban Planning). The new directorate will be responsible for sales, marketing and estate management of apartments. An officer of grade-19 will be posted as director, another officer in grade-18 will be posted as Deputy Director, while two grade-17 officers will be posted as Assistant Director in this directorate besides other staff as required.

