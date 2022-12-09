UrduPoint.com

New District Emergency Officer Abbottabad Assumes Charge

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 03:50 PM

New district emergency officer Abbottabad assumes charge

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Newly appointed District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Mohammad Arif Khattak Abbottabad formally took charge of his post and assumed duties.

DEO Muhammad Arif Khattak called a meeting of station house in-charges, transport staff, control room staff, female and all admin staff, training winning team, and media cell of all stations.

In the meeting, Muhammad Arif Khattak issued instructions that medical and fire classes will be held on a daily basis in all stations across the district and reports will be submitted to the district office on a daily basis.

He further said that ambulances in all Rescue 1122 stations, Fire vehicles and rescue vehicles should continue to serve the public 24 hours a day with the same determination to deal with all types of emergencies and all resources should be utilized in case of any type of emergency.

