New districts being set up in Balochistan, Muslim Bagh to be made district soon: CM Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that

He expressed these views while addressing a large public gathering held at Killa Saifullah on the invitation of Member of Provincial Assembly Maulvi Noorullah.

A large number of tribal elders, scholars and the public including the host Maulvi Noorullah, members of the assembly, provincial ministers and Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogezai were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that Maulvi Noorullah never demanded for his own sake but always worked for the public issues and interests of the constituency raised his voice.

The CM said that he considered Killa Saifullah as his home and would not mind any difficulty to meet the people as he is passing through this place most of the time and has dear friends here.

Sarfraz Bugti said that terrorism, whether in the name of religion or nationality, has nothing to do with public rights and development, but is cruelty, barbarity and open hostility to the country, the people of Balochistan is a leaden wall against terrorists and would not surrender to terrorists under any circumstances.

He said that those who take up guns in the name of religion are actually enemies and oppressors of religion, islam is a religion of peace, brotherhood and tolerance.

Similarly, those who take up arms in the name of Baloch nationalism or rights are simply following the agenda of dividing the country and are responsible for killing innocent people, he maintained and added that killing innocent citizens and passengers is an unforgivable crime.

The chief minister strongly condemned the recent suicide attack on a political rally in Quetta and said that political differences have their place but the entire Balochistan is united against terrorism, they to be brought to justice.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the leaders, workers of the affected party and the families of the deceased.

The chief minister said that peaceful protest is the fundamental right of every citizen and political party, but forcibly blocking roads, burning tires and torturing the public is against the constitution and law.

He made it clear that he would not allow anyone to endanger the lives of patients, passengers and ordinary citizens and could continue to stand by the constitution and law.

Mir Sarfraz has ordered several projects for Killa Saifullah and its surroundings on the demands of Member of Provincial Assembly Maulvi Noorullah and announced development projects.

He said that new districts are being established across the province on administrative basis and Muslim Bagh would also be made a district soon.

Similarly, Danish school will be established in Killa Saifullah where the Prime Minister of Pakistan has announced, however, the decision of the judiciary will be given priority, he mentioned.

The chief minister announced that the projects of Sirki Road (from Margha Faqir to Karam) and Joshan Narai to Eshwat Road would be completed after feasibility and availability of resources.

He announced a tractor with a machine for the football stadium, sheds for spectators, players' equipment and Rs 5 million for maintenance of the ground.

The chief minister said that the Levies force is being integrated into the police across Balochistan, however, whether it is Levies or police, employment opportunities would be provided to the youth of Killa Saifullah.

He said that the first right to the mineral resources of Balochistan belongs to the local people, no one should be allowed to encroach on their rights, however, international experts to be involved only where local capacity is insufficient.

The chief minister said that no one will be allowed to seize the resources of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti would remain the protector of the people.

Announcing the construction of the Kan Mehtarzai Dam, the CM said that the construction of dams is inevitable to prevent water wastage and avoid future crisis.

He said that the construction of Batinai Gate and Bazarli Terminal is a national need, which would facilitate trade links with Central Asia and Punjab saying that the Federal government is working on this project and its completion is expected soon.

At the end of the speech, CM Mir Sarfaraz Bugti thanked Maulvi Noorullah, Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogezai and the people and said that the bond of tribal respect and brotherhood is unbreakable and no force could destroy it. He also paid tribute to the spirit of the people participating in the gathering.