Open Menu

New Divisional Scouts Organiser Deputed In Multan Division

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM

New divisional scouts organiser deputed in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Hafiz Muhammad Zeeshan has officially assumed the charge of divisional scouts organiser for Multan division.

The appointment orders were handed over by Provincial Scouts Commissioner and Secretary for Industries, Commerce, and Skills Development Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, and Provincial Secretary Punjab Boy Scouts, Muhammad Tariq Qureshi.

The decision was welcomed by scouts, scout leaders, and education circles across the division.

Hafiz Zeeshan vowed to promote scouting and improve scout activities. He said that future programs would align with the directives of the Provincial Scouts Commissioner and Provincial Secretary. Key initiatives planned for January include traffic control and hospital service programs, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Education Punjab Traffic January Commerce

Recent Stories

Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operatio ..

Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035

18 minutes ago
 European Commission unveils action plan to protect ..

European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..

18 minutes ago
 Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

18 minutes ago
 Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

18 minutes ago
 UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahy ..

UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

19 minutes ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

19 minutes ago
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism ..

Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightf ..

Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024

19 minutes ago
 China enhances food security with advanced agricul ..

China enhances food security with advanced agricultural science

19 minutes ago
 Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 202 ..

Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 2024

20 minutes ago
 NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cab ..

NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region

20 minutes ago
 France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday

France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan