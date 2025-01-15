New divisional scouts organiser deputed in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Hafiz Muhammad Zeeshan has officially assumed the charge of divisional scouts organiser for Multan division.

The appointment orders were handed over by Provincial Scouts Commissioner and Secretary for Industries, Commerce, and Skills Development Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, and Provincial Secretary Punjab Boy Scouts, Muhammad Tariq Qureshi.

The decision was welcomed by scouts, scout leaders, and education circles across the division.

Hafiz Zeeshan vowed to promote scouting and improve scout activities. He said that future programs would align with the directives of the Provincial Scouts Commissioner and Provincial Secretary. Key initiatives planned for January include traffic control and hospital service programs, he added.