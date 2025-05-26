(@Abdulla99267510)

Documentary takes a sharp turn after uncovering contradictions in Mehmood Bhatti’s narrative

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2025) A viral YouTube documentary has leveled serious allegations against internationally known fashion designer Mehmood Bhatti, revealing a pattern of misinformation, legal manipulation, and false claims. Featuring all parties and backed by documentary evidence, the exposé has sparked major public debate.

Originally planned as an inspirational profile, the documentary took a sharp turn after uncovering contradictions in Mehmood Bhatti’s narrative. A major revelation is a property dispute with his brother, senior lawyer Munir Bhatti, over land on Multan Road. Notably, Munir Bhatti, who has been a practicing professional lawyer since the 1970s, supported his younger brother Mehmood Bhatti’s move to Paris for higher education, as documented in Mehmood’s own autobiography.

Mehmood Bhatti in his book, Paris main Dusra Janam, confessed that in 1987, he voluntarily granted a general power of attorney to his brother. He remained silent until 2002, when he challenged the matter in the Revenue Court before the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue)—and lost. Despite this, he did not pursue further legal action for the next 20 years.

In 2021, more than two decades later, he filed a fresh civil suit claiming he was unaware the land had been transferred—a claim contradicted by both the 2002 ruling and his own biography. This raises questions under the Limitation Act and suggests possible court interference.

Mehmood Bhatti’s autobiography confirms the land was with his brother and includes shocking admissions: theft, document fraud, prostitution rackets in Paris, and fleeing Pakistan in the 1970s to avoid arrest. He also writes that he disowned his mother—yet now claims to be building a charitable project in her name. The documentary highlights this contradiction.

In past interviews, Mehmood Bhatti claimed he lost both parents in childhood; elsewhere in his book, he describes himself as adopted.

In recent interviews, he advocates for open relationships—statements that conflict with Islamic values. Mehmood Bhatti faces severe backlash for his outrageous and blasphemous statements, with religious institutions taking action and issuing formal fatwas against him. This further undermines his credibility and adds to the growing public outrage.

The documentary also debunks Mehmood Bhatti’s claim of majority ownership in National Defence Hospital. Legal documents show he holds a small, disputed share currently under review in the Lahore High Court due to incomplete payment. Hospital officials confirm he has no administrative or ownership role, despite repeated public claims.

In his another book, Reincarnation of Another Kind, he even confessed being a male prostitute, giving sexual favors for money, demanding more, and subsequently abandoning those involved. He recounts an incident where he was caught by a husband and beaten, which led him to vow never to become involved with married women again.

Another accusation—a Rs. 130 million hospital theft—was dismissed by Punjab Police, Civil Court, and High Court for lack of evidence. Courts ruled the case baseless after Mehmood Bhatti failed to provide receipts or documentation.

The documentary further accuses Mehmood Bhatti of manipulating media to build public pressure, using tactics of blackmail and yellow journalism. His philanthropy claims remain unsupported—no registered NGOs, public filings, or audits exist. Meanwhile, his current wife has filed a case against him for abuse, deepening doubts about his credibility.

It also raises broader concerns: how can unverified stories spread so easily, and how are state honors awarded without proper vetting?

It ends with a sharp reminder: Truth isn’t what someone says on television. It’s what can be proven.

This documentary urges viewers to look beyond headlines—and demand proof, not performance, in the search for truth and accountability.