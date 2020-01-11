New Double Decker Tourist Bus service to be launched in Twin Cities

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th January, 2020) Tourist Department and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have announced to launch a double decker tourist bus service in twin cities for promoting tourism and entertaining the citizens.The bus would initiate its journey from Allama Iqbal Park double road and would continue to Shakar Parian , Lok Virsa, Chand Tara, China Complex, Serena hotel, Parliament House, Centaurus Mall.

From here it will return to Allama Iqbal park . The bus would be decorated in the perspective of culture of Pakistan.

The bus would represent diversity of Potohar, Gilgiti, Kashmiri, Balochi, Punjabi and pashtoon cultures.

Facility of online booking and booking through telephones will be available for the families. In the initial stage, a single bus has been arranged by the Development Corporation Punjab (DCP) And special terminals would be established near Faisal Mosque and Allama Iqbal Park.

According to Chairman PHA all arrangements are ready and set to go. This bus service would be initiated by next month in a grand Cultural ceremony.