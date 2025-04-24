Open Menu

New DPO Assumes Charge Of Office

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Lodhran Capt (retd) Ali Bin Tariq assumed charge of his office here on Thursday.

Upon his arrival at the Police Lines, he paid homage at the Martyrs' Memorial by offering Fateha and laying a wreath. A smartly-turned-out police contingent presented him with a guard of honour.

Following the ceremony, DPO Ali Bin Tariq inspected key police facilities, including the uniform store, miscellaneous supplies store, armoury, and barracks. He reviewed cleanliness, discipline, and administrative standards across the premises.

At the district police office, the DPO met individually with officers, branch in-charges, and staff members, inquiring about their roles and performance. He emphasized the importance of discipline, transparency, and dedication in policing.

