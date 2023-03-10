New DPO holds introductory meetings with religious leaders of Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani on Friday held meetings with religious leaders of various schools of thought and discussed the law and order situation.

According to a press release issued here, the Sunni scholars included Maulana Muhammad Shoaib, Qari Ejaz Farooqui, Zahid Mohibullah, Hafiz Abdul Majeed Gogakhel, Maulana Anas, Haji Allah Bakhsh Sapal, Muhammad Nawaz Mehsud, Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, Haji Bashir, Maulana Khalid Gangohi and others.

Whereas, the Shia scholars included Allama Ramzan Toqeer, Syed Fayaz Hussain Bukhari, Ghazanfar Ali Naqvi, Hashmat Shah Zaidi, Makhdoom Altaf, Makhdoom Aftab, Ghazanfar Abbas Naqvi Khatib, Shafaqt Baloch Avocate, Tanvir Mehdi Advocate, Gulzar Hussain, Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Syed Saqlain Abbas Naqvi, Syed Tawawur Abbas Naqvi Advocate, Malik Mushtaq, Syed Ansar Zaidi, Maulana Azhar Abbas Nadeem, Maulana Kazim and Tehseen Alamdar Advocate.

In the meeting, prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs.

The religious leaders from both sides welcomed the newly appointed DPO Dera.

They assured the district police chief of their full support for maintaining peace in Dera Ismail Khan.