New DPO Holds Introductory Meetings With Religious Leaders Of Dera
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood held separate introductory meetings with the delegations with religious leaders of various schools of thought and discussed the law and order situation of the area.
The religious leaders and representatives of Shia and Sunni sects welcomed the newly appointed DPO Dera.
They assured the district police chief of their full support for maintaining peace in Dera Ismail Khan.
The religious leaders said they would be at the forefront in foiling nefarious designs of anti-peace elements.
Meanwhile, speaking at a meeting, DPO Dera called upon Shia and Sunni communities to promote tolerance and brotherhood and cooperate with the police in maintaining peace.
He said that police make every possible effort to establish peace and order in the area, establishing peace is not possible without the cooperation of the people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP condemns blast in board bazar9 minutes ago
-
Inflation to reach on peak before arrival of Ramazan9 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar1 hour ago
-
Two killed, one injured in motorcycle blast1 hour ago
-
CM Balochistan felicitates President-elect Zardari12 hours ago
-
Makhdoom extols Zardari's 2nd presidential victory13 hours ago
-
NDMA to launch mobile application to provide early warning of potential disasters13 hours ago
-
Experts proposes modification in text books enriched with social, cultural values13 hours ago
-
Ten terrorists killed in two separate operations in North Waziristan13 hours ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz urges parents to teach their children Punjabi language13 hours ago
-
CM felicitates Asif Zardari on being elected as president13 hours ago
-
Pakistani embassy in Dakar hosts reception13 hours ago