New DPO Holds Introductory Meetings With Religious Leaders Of Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood held separate introductory meetings with the delegations with religious leaders of various schools of thought and discussed the law and order situation of the area.

The religious leaders and representatives of Shia and Sunni sects welcomed the newly appointed DPO Dera.

They assured the district police chief of their full support for maintaining peace in Dera Ismail Khan.

The religious leaders said they would be at the forefront in foiling nefarious designs of anti-peace elements.

Meanwhile, speaking at a meeting, DPO Dera called upon Shia and Sunni communities to promote tolerance and brotherhood and cooperate with the police in maintaining peace.

He said that police make every possible effort to establish peace and order in the area, establishing peace is not possible without the cooperation of the people.

